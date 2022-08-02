Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2022: COWN, TD, KKR, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.51%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.62%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Cowen Group (COWN) was gaining more than 7% amid a definitive agreement for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to buy the US financial services firm in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal.

KKR (KKR) was slipping past 2% as it reported Q2 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.95 per adjusted share, down from $1.05 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $0.90.

S&P Global (SPGI) was over 1% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.81, down from $3.03 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.93.

