Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2023: GPN, ARES, OWL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% higher.

Global Payments (GPN) was climbing past 6% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, up from $2.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.58.

Ares Management (ARES) was 3% higher after it reported a Q2 realized income of $0.90 per share, up from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.85.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.16 per adjusted diluted share, up from $0.13 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Blue Owl Capital was more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

