Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2023: APO, YELL, BLK, MSCI, GPN, JPM

Financial stocks were slipping late Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.1% to $29,214, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 9 basis points to 4.051%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 9.582 million in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than the 9.6 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 9.616 million openings reported in May.

The Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 46.4 in July from 46 in June, compared with expectations for 46.9 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) is leading a deal to provide Yellow (YELL) with financing during a coming bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apollo shares were up 0.1%.

BlackRock (BLK) and MSCI (MSCI) are being investigated by a US congressional committee for allegedly facilitating investments in Chinese companies that the US government views as supporting China's military and violating human rights, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Blackrock shares were down 0.9%, and MSCI was shedding 0.2%.

Global Payments (GPN) was climbing 9.3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

The US Virgin Islands said in a court filing that JPMorgan Chase (JPM) allegedly processed over $1.1 million in payments from Jeffrey Epstein to "girls or women" after he stopped being a client of the bank, CNBC reported. JPMorgan shares were down 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.