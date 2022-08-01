Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLF, XLRE, HSBC, EVOP, KRNY

Financial stocks were extending their losses marginally in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down about 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up about 0.6% after returning some of its earlier gains, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) declined 0.9%.

Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $22,969 and other major digital assets were also lower.

In company news, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) stock rose over 6% after the bank reported Q2 net earnings of $0.28 per share, up from $0.17 a year earlier, and said it plans to resume quarterly dividend payments next year.

EVO Payments (EVOP) surged 23% after it agreed to be acquired by Global Payments (GPN) for $34 per share in cash, compared with a Friday closing price of $27.34, in a deal that values EVO at $4 billion.

Kearny Financial (KRNY) gained 4% after its board approved a new buyback program for up to 4 million common shares. The company completed a previous buyback program under which it repurchased 7.6 million shares for $96.8 million.

