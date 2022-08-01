Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLF, XLRE, EVOP, KRNY, PYPL

Financial stocks were mostly lower in midday trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) retreating 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1% higher but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) fell 0.5%.

Bitcoin declined 2.3% to $23,247.

In company news, EVO Payments (EVOP) surged more than 23% after it agreed to be acquired by Global Payments (GPN) for $34 per share in cash, compared with a Friday closing price of $27.34, in a deal that values EVO at $4 billion.

Kearny Financial (KRNY) gained more than 3% after its board approved a new buyback program for up to 4 million common shares. The company completed a previous buyback program under which it repurchased 7.6 million shares for $96.8 million.

PayPal (PYPL) rose more than 2% after Reuters reported Sunday that the company's customers in Indonesia were temporarily allowed to access their accounts after the government's decision to block some online services sparked a backlash.

