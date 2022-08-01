Banking
HSBC

Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2022: HSBC, EVOP, GPN, L, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.77%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.28 per share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

EVO Payments (EVOP) was gaining over 20% in value after Global Payments (GPN) agreed to acquire the company for $34 per share in cash, valuing the payment technology company at $4 billion. Separately, EVO Payments reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27.

Loews (L) was 3% lower after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.73 per share, down from $2.86 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSBC EVOP GPN L XLF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular