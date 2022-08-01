Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2022: HSBC, EVOP, GPN, L, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.77%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.28 per share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

EVO Payments (EVOP) was gaining over 20% in value after Global Payments (GPN) agreed to acquire the company for $34 per share in cash, valuing the payment technology company at $4 billion. Separately, EVO Payments reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27.

Loews (L) was 3% lower after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.73 per share, down from $2.86 per share a year earlier.

