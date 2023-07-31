Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2023: SOFI, UBS, COIN

Financial stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each up about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.4% to $29,254, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4 basis points to 3.927%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's Chicago PMI rose to 42.8 in July from 41.5 in June, lower than the expected 43.4 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:40 am ET Monday.

In corporate news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares jumped 20% after the company on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in Q2 revenue while halving its per-share loss as personal loan originations surged.

Coinbase (COIN) was asked by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except for bitcoin before the regulator sued the company last month for operating as an unregistered broker, the Financial Times reported Monday, quoting Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong. The company's shares were up 3.1%.

UBS Group (UBS) is planning to dispose of billions of dollars in loans to defunct lender Credit Suisse's clients in the Asia Pacific region, Bloomberg reported Monday. UBS shares were down 0.7%.

