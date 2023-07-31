News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2023: CNA, SOFI, L, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 31, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% lower.

CNA Financial (CNA) was climbing past 5% after it reported a Q2 core income of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was rallying by more than 12% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. The result matched the $0.06 net loss per share forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Loews (L) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $0.68 per share a year earlier.

