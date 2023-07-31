News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2023: ABR, SOFI, COIN, UBS, CS

July 31, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Financial stocks were edging up late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) steady.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,204, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 1 basis point to 3.959%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's Chicago PMI rose to 42.8 in July from 41.5 in June, lower than the expected 43.4 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:40 am ET Monday.

In company news, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) shares fell 3.8% after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to underweight from overweight with a price target of $16.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares jumped 19% after the company on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in Q2 revenue while halving its per-share loss as personal loan originations surged.

Coinbase (COIN) was asked by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except for bitcoin before the regulator sued the company last month for operating as an unregistered broker, the Financial Times reported Monday, quoting Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong. The company's shares gained 3%.

UBS Group (UBS) is planning to dispose of billions of dollars in loans to defunct lender Credit Suisse's clients in the Asia Pacific region, Bloomberg reported Monday. UBS shares were down 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

