Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2020: MGI,HTH,KNSL,GSHD

Financial stocks were off their worst levels of Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% shortly before the closing bell while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping just 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Moneygram International (MGI) dropped over 7% after saying its Q2 net income and revenue fell compared with year-ago levels, although the declines were smaller than Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the payments transfer and processing company earned $0.01 per share on $279.8 million in revenue, down from $0.12 per share and $323.8 million, respectively, during the June quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share on $255.32 million for the three months ended June 30.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was falling 2% despite the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.08 per share, improving on a $0.64 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus expecting $0.49 per share. Total revenue grew 49% over year-ago levels to $572.7 million, also exceeding the $395.9 million analyst mean.

Among gainers, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) rallied Friday, recently rising to a best-ever $193.84 a share, after the casualty and property insurance company reported Q2 net operating earnings of $0.84 per share, up from $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.59 per share normalized profit. Net written premiums grew 42.2% over year-ago levels to $117.6 million, also topping the $102.6 million Street view.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) rose 21% after late Thursday reporting Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also declaring a special cash dividend of around $1.15 per share to be paid August 24. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.25 per share on $29.9 million in revenue, up from $0.07 per share and $19.4 million during the year-ago period, respectively, and also topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.10 per share adjusted profit on $24.7 million in revenue.

