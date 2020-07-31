Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2020: AJG, HTH, LPLA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were declining pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) ETF was 0.12% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down 0.19%.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was unchanged after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share compared with $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.73.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was flat after it reported Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $1.08 per share, up from $0.64 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.49.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) was unchanged after reporting Q2 EPS of $1.27, compared with the prior-year quarter EPS of $1.71. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.19.

