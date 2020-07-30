Financial Sector Update for 07/30/2020: PYPL, MA, MC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were retreating premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was nearly 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) ETF was up more than 4%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was more than 4% higher after it posted Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, up from $0.71 a year earlier. That surpassed the $0.87 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Mastercard (MA) was marginally higher after booking Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, compared with $1.89 per share in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $1.18.

Moelis & Company (MC) was unchanged after saying it swung to an adjusted net loss of $0.11 per share in Q2 from earnings of $0.56 in the comparable quarter a year earlier. The result was better than the expected adjusted net loss of $0.13 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

