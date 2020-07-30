Financial Sector Update for 07/30/2020: PRK,BBVA,WEX,MMC

Financial stocks fell hard after data Thursday showed first-time unemployment claim rose again for a second week in a row and that the US economy contracted 32.9% on an annualized basis during Q2. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% in late trade.

In company news, Park National (PRK) Thursday was ending nearly 25% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the bank holding company will replace Denbury Resources (DNR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) was scratching out a 1% gain after reporting improved Q2 financial results, earning an adjusted $1.32 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $4.19 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the insurance and risk management firm to earn $1.13 per share on a non-GAAP basis on $4.18 billion in revenue.

To the downside, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) fell 7.8% after the lender Thursday reported Q2 net income of EUR0.08 per share, more than halving its EUR0.17 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.01 per share. Total revenue dropped 5.7% year-over-year to EUR5.56 billion, also narrowly lagging the EUR5.57 billion analyst mean.

WEX (WEX) slid more than 6% after reporting lower non-GAAP net income compared with year-ago levels, missing Wall Street estimates, and upstaging the fintech company also announcing a multi-year contract with a new customer and a current client renewing its contract. Adjusted EPS was $1.21, down from $2.28 last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.38.

