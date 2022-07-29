Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLF, XLRE, ZION, NWG, ARCC

Financial stocks were extending their gains in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing about 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index reversed an earlier decline to gain about 0.8%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin was up about 0.4% to $23,912.

In company news, Zions Bancorporation (ZION) added 2% after its board approved a Q3 share repurchase program of up to $50 million and raised the firm's quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share from $0.38, payable Aug. 25 to shareholders as of Aug. 18.

Natwest Group (NWG) gained almost 9% after it reported an increase in Q2 revenue to 3.21 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) from 2.57 billion pounds a year earlier and also raised its guidance for full-year 2022 income excluding notable items to around 12.5 billion pounds from 11 billion pounds previously.

Ares Capital (ARCC) fell 3% after the company said Thursday it has priced a public offering of 8 million shares.

