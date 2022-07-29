Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLF, XLRE, NWG, ENVA, ARCC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were mostly gaining in midday trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead by about 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $23,799.

In company news, Natwest Group (NWG) gained almost 9% after it reported an increase in Q2 revenue to 3.21 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) from 2.57 billion pounds a year earlier and also raised its guidance for full-year 2022 income excluding notable items to around 12.5 billion pounds from 11 billion pounds previously.

Enova International (ENVA) rose 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.64 per share, down from $2.26 a year earlier but ahead of the $1.53 estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Ares Capital (ARCC) fell nearly 3% after the company said Thursday it has priced a public offering of 8 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLF XLRE NWG ENVA ARCC

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular