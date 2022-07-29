Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLF, XLRE, NWG, ENVA, ARCC

Financial stocks were mostly gaining in midday trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead by about 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $23,799.

In company news, Natwest Group (NWG) gained almost 9% after it reported an increase in Q2 revenue to 3.21 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) from 2.57 billion pounds a year earlier and also raised its guidance for full-year 2022 income excluding notable items to around 12.5 billion pounds from 11 billion pounds previously.

Enova International (ENVA) rose 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.64 per share, down from $2.26 a year earlier but ahead of the $1.53 estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Ares Capital (ARCC) fell nearly 3% after the company said Thursday it has priced a public offering of 8 million shares.

