Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2022: NWG, ARCC, AON, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.05% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up 0.33% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was 0.04% lower.

NatWest Group (NWG) shares were climbing past 6% even after it reported Q2 earnings of 10 pence ($0.12) per share, down from 10.6 pence per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to 3.21 billion pounds, versus 2.57 billion pounds a year earlier, and the bank lifted its 2022 income guidance.

Ares Capital (ARCC) stock was almost 4% lower after saying it has priced a public offering of 8 million common shares.

Aon (AON) was marginally advancing as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $2.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.55.

