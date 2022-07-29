Banking
NWG

Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2022: NWG, ARCC, AON, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.05% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up 0.33% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was 0.04% lower.

NatWest Group (NWG) shares were climbing past 6% even after it reported Q2 earnings of 10 pence ($0.12) per share, down from 10.6 pence per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to 3.21 billion pounds, versus 2.57 billion pounds a year earlier, and the bank lifted its 2022 income guidance.

Ares Capital (ARCC) stock was almost 4% lower after saying it has priced a public offering of 8 million common shares.

Aon (AON) was marginally advancing as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $2.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWG ARCC AON XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular