Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2020: BUSE, EEFT, ANTM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly down before markets open on Wednesday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) slipped 0.04%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 0.58%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.25%.

Stocks moving on the news include First Busey (BUSE), which added almost 2% during premarket trading. The company reported Q2 net income of $0.48 per adjusted share, down from $0.53 a share a year ago and higher than the estimate of analysts polled by Yahoo Finance for $0.26 per share.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) was up 0.4% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, down from $1.69 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ analyst forecast for a loss of $0.37 per share.

Meanwhile, Anthem (ANTM) was trading fractionally lower. The health insurance company reported Wednesday Q2 adjusted profit of $9.20 per share, up from $4.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $8.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.