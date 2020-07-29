Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2020: BCO,BXMT,JHG

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.4%.

In company news, Brink's Company (BCO) jumped out to a 20% gain after the armored vehicle and cash services company reported a surprise Q2 profit, earning $0.67 per share during its June quarter, excluding one-time items, to beat Wall Street forecasts expecting a $0.12 per share adjusted net loss. Revenue fell year-over-year to $826 million from $914.3 million, but also topped the $724.9 million consensus estimate.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) rose 1.5% on Wednesday after the real estate finance company reported Q2 core net income of $0.62 per share, down from $0.68 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Income from loans and other investments edged higher, rising to $107.1 million from $106.5 million a year ago, also exceeding the $103.1 million Street view.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) slipped 2.1% after the asset manager reported Q2 revenue declined to $518 million from $535.9 million in the year-ago period, although that still managed to top the Capital IQ consensus looking for $493.3 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

