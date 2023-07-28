Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2023: TROW, FHI, CINF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.73.

Federated Hermes (FHI) was 3% higher after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, up from $0.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) was advancing by 2% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.21, up from $0.59 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

