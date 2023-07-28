News & Insights

Banking
TROW

Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2023: TROW, BEN, NYCB

July 28, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $29,308, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping four basis points to 3.975%.

In economic news, the June personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2%, as expected, slowing the year-over-year rate to 3% from 3.8% in May.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised lower to a reading of 71.6 for July from the 72.6 print in the preliminary estimate.

In company news, T. Rowe Price (TROW) shares were up almost 7% after the asset management company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.79 a year earlier.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares were up past 4% after JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to overweight from neutral and its price target to $16 from $13.

Franklin Resources (BEN) shares rose 2.6%. The company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, down from $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TROW
BEN
NYCB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.