Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2023: TROW, BEN, NYCB

Financial stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $29,308, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping four basis points to 3.975%.

In economic news, the June personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2%, as expected, slowing the year-over-year rate to 3% from 3.8% in May.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised lower to a reading of 71.6 for July from the 72.6 print in the preliminary estimate.

In company news, T. Rowe Price (TROW) shares were up almost 7% after the asset management company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.79 a year earlier.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares were up past 4% after JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to overweight from neutral and its price target to $16 from $13.

Franklin Resources (BEN) shares rose 2.6%. The company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, down from $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

