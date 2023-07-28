News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2023: HLI, BSAQ, TROW, NYCB

July 28, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was steady.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $29,308, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping four basis points to 3.969%.

In economic news, the June personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2%, as expected, slowing the year-over-year rate to 3% from 3.8% in May.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised lower to a reading of 71.6 for July from the 72.6 print in the preliminary estimate.

In company news, Houlihan Lokey (HLI) shares were shedding more than 6% after the company posted lower-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) shares rose almost 10%. The blank-check firm and Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said Friday the US Securities and Exchange Commission declared VinFast's registration regarding their planned merger effective.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) shares were up almost 8% after the asset management company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, up from $1.79 a year earlier.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares were up nearly 5% after JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to overweight from neutral and its price target to $16 from $13.

