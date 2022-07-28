Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2022: CINF,FBMS,EQIX,HSBI

Banking
Financial stocks have turned moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 3.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 10.2% to $23,805, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.0 basis points to 2.694%.

In company news, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) fell nearly 13% after the property and casualty insurance company overnight reported non-GAAP Q2 operating income of $0.65 per share, down from $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.04 per share adjusted profit. Revenue dropped over 64% year-over-year to $820 million, also lagging the $1.96 billion analyst mean.

First Bancshares (FBMS) declined 6.8% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.80 per share, improving on a $0.74 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. The bank overnight also announced plans to acquire OTC-listed Heritage Southeast Bank (HSBI) for $207 million in stock, with investors receiving 0.965 of a First Bancshare for each of their Heritage shares.

Equinix (EQIX) rose 8.6% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q2 funds from operations of $7.58 per share, improving on adjusted FFO of $7.01 per share during the June quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.27 per share. It also revised its forecast for adjusted FY22 FFO to a new range of $28.77 to $29.10 per share compared with its prior outlook expecting between $28.93 to $29.26 but continuing to straddle the $29.06-per-share analyst mean.

