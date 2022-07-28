Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2022: BCS, TROW, MA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.15%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.03% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.61% higher.

Barclays (BCS) was retreating by more than 5% as it reported Q2 basic earnings of 6.4 pence ($0.08) per share, down from 11.9 pence a year earlier.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.79, down from $3.31 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.15.

Mastercard (MA) was over 1% higher after it reported a Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.56, up from $1.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.36.

