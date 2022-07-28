Banking
BCS

Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2022: BCS, TROW, MA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.15%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.03% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.61% higher.

Barclays (BCS) was retreating by more than 5% as it reported Q2 basic earnings of 6.4 pence ($0.08) per share, down from 11.9 pence a year earlier.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.79, down from $3.31 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.15.

Mastercard (MA) was over 1% higher after it reported a Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.56, up from $1.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCS TROW MA XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

What Do Bank Earnings Signal About the Economy?

Jul 14, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular