Financial Sector Update for 07/28/2020: IVZ,QCRH,FBP

Financial stocks have turned narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2%, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF still was falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Invesco (IVZ) fell 3% after the asset manager reported Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.35 per share, down from a $0.65 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.43, excluding one-time items. Revenue was little changed from year-ago levels at $1.03 billion, also lagging the $1.04 billion Street view.

Among gainers, QCR Holdings (QCRH) rose 9.3% after the bank holding company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.88 per share unchanged compared with the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.63 for the June quarter. Total revenue increased 26.1% year-over-year to $69.5 million, topping the $55.6 million analyst mean.

First BanCorp (FBP) was ahead 3.8% after the bank said it has received all of the regulatory approvals needed for the bank holding company to complete its proposed acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, setting the stage for the deal to close on Sept. 1. First Bancorp also reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.10 per share on $156.1 million in total revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.06 per share adjusted profit and $139.4 million in revenue.

