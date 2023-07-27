Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2023: WTW, LAZ, CFR, MA

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was decreasing 0.7% to $29,159, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 16 basis points to 4.012%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 2.4% in Q2 after a 2% increase in Q1. Meanwhile, personal consumer expenditures rose by 1.6%, and the GDP price index rose by 2.2% after a 4.1% gain in Q1.

In company news, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) shares were falling almost 9% after the company posted lower Q2 adjusted earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Lazard (LAZ) shares were up 0.7% after its Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported Q2 earnings Thursday of $2.47 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40. Its shares dropped 6.7%.

Mastercard (MA) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results on Thursday, benefiting from cross-border travel and consumer spending on services and experiences. Its shares fell 1.9%.

