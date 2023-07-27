News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2023: NYCB, SPGI, WTW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 27, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was rallying past 8% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

S&P Global (SPGI) was declining by more than 6% after it maintained 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $12.35 to $12.55 per diluted share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are expecting adjusted earnings of $12.58 per share.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) was over 6% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.05 per diluted share, down from $2.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.33.

