Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2023: LAZ, CFR, MA

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,261, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 12 basis points to 3.974%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 2.4% in Q2 after a 2% increase in Q1. Meanwhile, personal consumer expenditures rose by 1.6%, and the GDP price index rose by 2.2% after a 4.1% gain in Q1.

In company news, Lazard (LAZ) shares were up 2.4% after its Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported Q2 earnings Thursday of $2.47 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40. Its shares dropped 5.6%.

Mastercard (MA) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results on Thursday, benefiting from cross-border travel and consumer spending on services and experiences. Its shares fell 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.