News & Insights

Banking
LAZ

Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2023: LAZ, CFR, MA

July 27, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were decreasing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $29,261, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 12 basis points to 3.974%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by gross domestic product, rose by 2.4% in Q2 after a 2% increase in Q1. Meanwhile, personal consumer expenditures rose by 1.6%, and the GDP price index rose by 2.2% after a 4.1% gain in Q1.

In company news, Lazard (LAZ) shares were up 2.4% after its Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported Q2 earnings Thursday of $2.47 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40. Its shares dropped 5.6%.

Mastercard (MA) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results on Thursday, benefiting from cross-border travel and consumer spending on services and experiences. Its shares fell 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ
CFR
MA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.