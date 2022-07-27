Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLF, XLRE, PYPL, FMNB, CME

Financial stocks were gaining in early Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up roughly 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) rising 0.3% as investors awaited another expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were both down about 0.3% after the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales fell 8.6% in June, a much sharper rate of decline than the 1% decrease expected in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Bitcoin was rising 3.4% to $21,684.

In company news, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares surged 11% after media reports said activist investor Elliott Management is building a stake in the payments company.

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) fell nearly 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, in line with estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ but below its adjusted EPS of $0.55 a year earlier.

CME Group (CME) was off by about 4% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per diluted share, up from $1.64 per share a year ago. However, revenue of $1.24 billion was just shy of analyst estimates for $1.25 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.