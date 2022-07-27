Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLF, XLRE, NAVI, PYPL, FMNB

Financial stocks maintained strength in late Wednesday afternoon trading after the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to raise borrowing costs for the fourth time this year, lifting the policy rate by 75 basis points and saying that ongoing increases will likely be "appropriate."

The NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbed 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) rose 0.5%, both reversing losses posted earlier in the day after the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales fell 8.6% in June, a much sharper rate of decline than the 1% decrease expected in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Bitcoin jumped about 8.9% to $22,823.

In company news, Navient (NAVI) gained 9% after saying it has increased its 2022 earnings per share guidance to between $3.35 and $3.45. The company reported Q2 adjusted EPS late Tuesday of $0.92, beating the $0.78 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares surged 12% after media reports said activist investor Elliott Management is building a stake in the payments company.

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) fell nearly 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, in line with estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ but below its adjusted EPS of $0.55 a year earlier.

