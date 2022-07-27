Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2022: LYG, CS, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.46%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) posted a Q2 loss of 0.60 Swiss francs ($0.62) per diluted share, compared with earnings of 0.10 francs a year earlier. Credit Suisse was recently up almost 5%.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) reported a Q2 statutory profit after tax of 1.62 billion British pounds ($1.95 billion), down from 2.47 billion pounds a year earlier. Lloyds Banking Group was over 3% higher recently.

Deutsche Bank (DB) reported Q2 net earnings of 0.33 euros ($0.33) per diluted share, up from 0.20 euros a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.36 euros per share. Deutsche Bank was recently down more than 1%.

