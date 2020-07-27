Banking
BSIG

Financial Sector Update for 07/27/2020: BSIG, BOH, AMG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were trading lower pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.88% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.2% lower.

Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) was gaining more than 6% in value amid deals to sell its stakes in investment management groups Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Copper Rock Capital Partners for approximately $335 million.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was advancing by over 6% even after posting Q2 diluted earnings of $0.98 per share, down from $1.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance projected EPS of $0.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was unchanged as it reported Economic earnings per share of $2.74 for Q2, compared with $3.33 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $2.71 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSIG BOH AMG XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Banks Can Proactively Address High-Risk Borrowers to Avoid Massive Defaults

    Publicis Sapient EVP of Financial Services Dave Donovan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how banks can proactively address high-risk borrowers to avoid massive defaults. The key to this is centered around data and technology.

    Jul 14, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular