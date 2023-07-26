Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2023: MA, EEFT, AMG, PRG

Financial stocks were higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% to $29,244, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 3.851%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and made very few changes to its statement released Wednesday afternoon.

In company news, Mastercard (MA) ordered payment processors and banks to ban marijuana transactions on debit cards to avoid unlawful activity, Bloomberg reported. Mastercard shares were up 0.2%.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) shares slumped 20% after its Q3 adjusted EPS guidance trailed estimates by analysts.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) shares dropped 12% after the company reported that Q2 revenue fell from a year earlier.

PROG Holdings (PRG) jumped almost 15% after the company's Q2 non-GAAP EPS and revenue beat forecasts by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.