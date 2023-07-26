Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2023: EEFT, AMG, PRG

Financial stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $29,314, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2 basis points to 3.897%.

In economic news, US new-home sales fell to a 697,000 annual rate in June from a downwardly revised 715,000 rate in May. Home sales were still up nearly 24% from June 2022.

In company news, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) shares slumped 21% after the company's Q2 revenue and Q3 adjusted EPS guidance trailed estimates by analysts.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) shares dropped 13% after the company reported that Q2 revenue fell from a year earlier.

PROG Holdings (PRG) jumped 15% after the company's Q2 non-GAAP EPS and revenue beat forecasts by analysts.

