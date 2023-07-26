News & Insights

Banking
BANC

Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2023: BANC, FI, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 26, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Banc of California (BANC) was climbing past 2% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.45 per share a year earlier but still beating the $0.31 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fiserv (FI) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.81, up from $1.56 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.79.

Stifel Financial (SF) was declining by more than 1% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.20, down from $1.40 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.57 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BANC
FI
SF
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.