Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2023: BANC, FI, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Banc of California (BANC) was climbing past 2% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.45 per share a year earlier but still beating the $0.31 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fiserv (FI) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.81, up from $1.56 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.79.

Stifel Financial (SF) was declining by more than 1% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.20, down from $1.40 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.57 per share.

