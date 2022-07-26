Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2022: UBS, MCO, NTB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.88%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

UBS (UBS) was retreating by more than 7% even after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.61 per diluted share, up from $0.55 a year earlier.

Moody's (MCO) was down more than 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.22, down from $3.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q2 core EPS of $1.01, up from $0.80 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.93.

