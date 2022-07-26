Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2022: COIN,TRU,JLL

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.3% after the Case-Shiller index showed home prices increased 1.5% during May, matching expectations. A separate survey Tuesday found new home sales slowed 8.1% in June compared with the prior month, falling to a 590,000 annualized pace, lagging market forecasts for a 659,000 yearly rate.

Bitcoin was increasing 4.4% to $21,924, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.7 basis points to 2.783%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) fell almost 16% following a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the cryptocurrency exchange is allowing investors to trade other securities as well. In a tweet, chief legal officer Paul Grewal said the company has been cooperating with the probe, adding its "rigorous" review process works to keep investors from making improper trades.

TransUnion (TRU) dropped over 12% after the consumer credit reporting agency reduced its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts, now expecting to earn between $3.70 to $3.85 per share on $3.75 billion to $3.8 billion in revenue compared with its prior range of $3.84 to $3.98 per share on $3.85 billion to $3.9 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting a $3.88 per share non-GAAP profit on $3.84 billion in revenue.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) slid 1.1% after the real estate services company Tuesday announced its purchase of Envio Systems, a German technology company providing "predictive analytics and building automation." Financial terms were not disclosed.

