Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2023: PJT, BKU, UPST

Financial stocks were lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) decreasing 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% to $29,200, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising five basis points to 3.902%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 117 in July from 110.1 in June, above the 112 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Case-Shiller National Home Price index rose 1.2% in May before seasonal adjustment following a larger 1.5% increase in April. National home prices were down 0.5% year-over-year, a larger decline than the 0.1% drop in April.

In company news, PJT Partners (PJT) shares rose past 7% after the company reported Q2 results that topped estimates by analysts.

BankUnited's (BKU) shares were up 7% after the company reported revenue, expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income, of $239.4 million, up from $238.9 million a year earlier.

Upstart (UPST) shares jumped past 18% after BTIG raised its price target to $72 from $42.

