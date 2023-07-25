News & Insights

Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2023: JPM, PJT, BKU, UPST

July 25, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) decreasing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.3% to $29,252, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising six basis points to 3.912%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 117 in July from 110.1 in June, above the 112 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Case-Shiller National Home Price index rose 1.2% in May before seasonal adjustment following a larger 1.5% increase in April. National home prices were down 0.5% year-over-year, a larger decline than the 0.1% drop in April.

In company news, the US Virgin Islands on Monday night accused JPMorgan Chase (JPM) executives of allegedly discussing in a September 2012 email how former client Jeffrey Epstein surrounded himself with "nymphettes," Reuters reported Tuesday, citing court documents filed in Manhattan federal court. JPMorgan shares fell 0.8%.

Upstart (UPST) shares jumped 20% after BTIG raised its price target to $72 from $42.

PJT Partners (PJT) shares rose 6% after the company reported Q2 results that topped estimates by analysts.

BankUnited's (BKU) shares were up 4.6% after the company reported revenue, expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income, of $239.4 million, up from $238.9 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
PJT
BKU
UPST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.