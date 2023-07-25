Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2023: AMNB, AUB, IVZ, MSCI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and American National Bankshares (AMNB) said they have struck a definitive agreement for Atlantic Union to acquire American National in an all-stock transaction valued at about $416.8 million. American National Bankshares was gaining over 19% in value in premarket activity.

Invesco (IVZ) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

MSCI (MSCI) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share, up from $2.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.11.

