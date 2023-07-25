News & Insights

Banking
AMNB

Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2023: AMNB, AUB, IVZ, MSCI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 25, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and American National Bankshares (AMNB) said they have struck a definitive agreement for Atlantic Union to acquire American National in an all-stock transaction valued at about $416.8 million. American National Bankshares was gaining over 19% in value in premarket activity.

Invesco (IVZ) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

MSCI (MSCI) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share, up from $2.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMNB
AUB
IVZ
MSCI
XLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.