Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2022: LKFN,HBT,PAYC

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.4% to $21,951, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 2.812%.

In company news, Lakeland Financial (LKFN) rose 4.6% after the bank holding company Monday reported improved Q2 results, including net income of $1.00 per share for the three months ended June 30, up from $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

HBT Financial (HBT) added 1.3% after the regional bank company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.48 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 11.4% year-over-year to $42.9 million, also topping the $42.1 million analyst mean.

Paycom Software (PAYC) fell 2.4% after a DA Davidson downgrade of the payments processor to neutral from buy.

