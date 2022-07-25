Banking
Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2022: HBT, CBU, BOH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.61%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

HBT Financial (HBT) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42. HBT Financial was climbing past 4% recently.

Community Bank System (CBU) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, down from $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84. Community Bank System was marginally advancing recently.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was slightly lower after it reported Q2 net earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

