Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2022: CION,LKFN,HBT,PAYC

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.3%, reversing a midday gain.

Bitcoin was declining 4.7% to $21,693, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.7 basis points to 2.820%.

In company news, CION Investment (CION) climbed 5.6% after the asset manager Monday said it fully acquired financial advisor marketing, practice management and content company Seven Group, which it will rebrand as Advisor I/O. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) rose 4.8% after the bank holding company Monday reported improved Q2 results, including net income of $1.00 per share for the three months ended June 30, up from $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

HBT Financial (HBT) added 1.3% after the regional bank company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.48 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 11.4% year-over-year to $42.9 million, also topping the $42.1 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Paycom Software (PAYC) fell 3.1% after a DA Davidson downgrade of the payments processor to neutral from buy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.