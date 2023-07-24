Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2023: UBS, BOH, NWBI, HOPE

Financial stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.2% to $29,127, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising two basis points to 3.857%.

In economic news, the July flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global jumped to 49 from 46.3 in June, compared with 46.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, the US Federal Reserve on Monday said it fined UBS (UBS) $269 million over Credit Suisse's (CS) alleged "unsafe and unsound" practices around investment fund Archegos Capital Management, as part of a coordinated $388 million global settlement. UBS shares were up 0.5%.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) shares rose 6.4% after it reported lower Q2 results from last year, but earnings topped expectations.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) shares were gaining 4.3% after the company posted Q2 results that topped market expectations.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) was up 2.3% after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.