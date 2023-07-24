News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2023: UBS, BOH, NWBI, HOPE

July 24, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.2% to $29,127, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising two basis points to 3.857%.

In economic news, the July flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global jumped to 49 from 46.3 in June, compared with 46.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, the US Federal Reserve on Monday said it fined UBS (UBS) $269 million over Credit Suisse's (CS) alleged "unsafe and unsound" practices around investment fund Archegos Capital Management, as part of a coordinated $388 million global settlement. UBS shares were up 0.5%.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) shares rose 6.4% after it reported lower Q2 results from last year, but earnings topped expectations.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) shares were gaining 4.3% after the company posted Q2 results that topped market expectations.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) was up 2.3% after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
BOH
NWBI
HOPE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.