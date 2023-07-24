Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2023: SCU, RITM, BOH, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) was climbing past 15% after Rithm Capital (RITM) agreed to acquire the alternative money manager, which has $34 billion of assets under management, in a deal valued at roughly $639 million.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.12 per diluted share, down from $1.38 a year earlier but still topping the $1.11 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was almost 1% lower after saying its Bridge Specialty Group unit has agreed to acquire New England Excess Exchange.

