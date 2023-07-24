News & Insights

Banking
SCU

Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2023: SCU, RITM, BOH, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

July 24, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) was climbing past 15% after Rithm Capital (RITM) agreed to acquire the alternative money manager, which has $34 billion of assets under management, in a deal valued at roughly $639 million.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.12 per diluted share, down from $1.38 a year earlier but still topping the $1.11 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was almost 1% lower after saying its Bridge Specialty Group unit has agreed to acquire New England Excess Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCU
RITM
BOH
BRO
XLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.