Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2023: HOPE, BOH, NWBI

July 24, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Financial stocks were higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising almost 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.3% to $29,086, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 3.849%.

In economic news, the July flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global jumped to 49 from 46.3 in June, compared with 46.2 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Hope Bancorp (HOPE) shares were gaining 4.5% after the company posted Q2 results that topped market expectations.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) shares rose 5% after it reported lower Q2 results from a year ago, but earnings topped expectations.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) was up 2.4% after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

