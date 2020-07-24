Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2020: ELY,DADA,HHT,SBGI,CMCSA

Consumer stocks fell on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping less than 0.1% in late trade, paring its mid-day decline.

In company news, Callaway Golf Company (ELY) was in the rough Friday afternoon, slipping 2.3%, after a new regulatory filing showed Jana Partners this week sold more than 1.3 million of the golf equipment company's common shares, reducing its Callaway stake to 4.9% compared with a 6.3% ownership interest reported through June 9. Janna still holds over 4.6 million Callaway shares.

Dada Nexus (DADA) fell 10%. The Chinese on-demand delivery and retail company Friday said it was expanding its partnership with the China Resources Vanguard supermarket chain to strengthen their omnichannel retail and fulfillment offerings. The companies originally partnered in 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Color Star Technology (HHT) dropped slightly more than 7%. The company's Color China Entertainment unit and Hong Kong-based Memorigin watch brand announced a preliminary agreement to design and produce themed watches featuring its Star Teachers and will be exclusively sold through its Color World online education platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) climbed 1.8% after the television broadcaster announced a multi-year renewal of its content carriage deal with Comcast (CMCSA). Financial terms were not disclosed. Comcast shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

