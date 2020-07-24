Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2020: EHTH, AXP, UBSI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down 0.08% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.92% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.13%.

eHealth (EHTH) was slipping by past 20.6% after reporting Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, down from $0.10 a share a year ago but better than the loss of $0.15 seen among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

American Express (AXP) was 1.2% lower after it booked Q2 earnings of $0.29 per diluted share compared with $2.07 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.06.

United Bankshares (UBSI) was advancing more than 1.5% after reporting net income per diluted share of $0.44 for Q2, compared with $0.66 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.43 a share.

