Banking
SAFE

Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2020: SAFE,EFX,SLG,SEIC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks turned lower again shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4%, reversing a small mid-day advance, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was off 0.1%.

In company news, Safehold (SAFE) slid almost 6% on Thursday after the real estate investment reported big increases in its Q2 net income and revenue over year-ago levels but still trailed Wall Street expectations. It earned $0.24 per share during the three months ended June on $37.4 million in revenue, up 39% and 90%, respectively, over the same quarter last year, but lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.29 per share profit and $37.7 million in revenue.

SL Green Realty (SLG) fell 3.9% after the real estate investment trust also recorded year-over-year declines in its Q2 funds from operations and revenue. FFO dropped to $1.70 per share from $1.82 during the year-ago period while revenue slipped 18.9% to $253.7 million although the company still managed to beat analyst estimates expecting FFO of $1.56 per share and $212.6 million in revenue.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) slid over 8% after late Wednesday reporting declines in its Q2 financial results from year-ago levels, earning $0.68 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $400.6 million in revenue compared with $0.82 per share and $400.6 million during the same quarter last year, respectively. The Street had been expecting a $0.68 per share profit on $401 million in revenue for the asset manager.

To the upside, Equifax (EFX) was ending 4.5% higher after the consumer credit rating agency reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.40 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.30 per share. Revenue increased 12% over the same quarter last year to $982.8 million, also exceeding the $921.7 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAFE EFX SLG SEIC

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Banks Can Proactively Address High-Risk Borrowers to Avoid Massive Defaults

    Publicis Sapient EVP of Financial Services Dave Donovan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how banks can proactively address high-risk borrowers to avoid massive defaults. The key to this is centered around data and technology.

    Jul 14, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular