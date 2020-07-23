Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2020: EFX,SLG,SEIC

Financial stocks were back on positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.5%.

In company news, Equifax (EFX) was nearly 7% higher after the consumer credit rating agency reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.60 per share, improving on a $1.40 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $1.30 per share. Revenue increased 12% over the same quarter last year to $982.8 million, also exceeding the $921.7 million analyst mean.

To the downside, SL Green Realty (SLG) fell 4% after the real estate investment trust also recorded year-over-year declines in its Q2 funds from operations and revenue. FFO dropped to $1.70 per share from $1.82 during the year-ago period while revenue slipped 18.9% to $253.7 million although the company still managed to beat analyst estimates expecting FFO of $1.56 per share and $212.6 million in revenue.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) slid 7% after late Wednesday reporting declines in its Q2 financial results from year-ago levels, earning $0.68 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $400.6 million in revenue compared with $0.82 per share and $400.6 million during the same quarter last year, respectively. The Street had been expecting a $0.68 per share profit on $401 million in revenue for the asset manager.

