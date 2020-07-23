Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2020: BANR, EFX, QIWI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mixed before markets open on Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was flat, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose 0.64%.

Banner (BANR) was declining more than 2%. On Wednesday, it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.67, down from $1.15 a year earlier but beating analysts' estimate of $0.35 per share. Banner also said it is planning to consolidate Islanders Bank with and into Banner Bank.

Equifax (EFX) was increasing by 5%. The company on Wednesday reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.60, up from $1.40 a year earlier, and higher than the $1.30 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

QIWI (QIWI) was down 0.6% after reporting on Wednesday that selling shareholders decided not to proceed with a secondary offering of 6.8 million class B shares due to market conditions.

